Khloe Kardashian shows hourglass figure during first outing since welcoming baby with former traitor Tristan Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian first came out since she welcomed a baby boy with Tristan Thompson, showing her figure in a skintight dress.

The Hulu star confirmed that she and her ex were expecting a second child via surrogate last month.

Khloe, 38, shared a series of Instagram photos of herself alongside Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, as well as several solo shots.

In the shots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed in a wrap-around black minidress with a high neckline and a seam in the center.

She paired the look with sleek black high-heeled ankle boots and dark sunglasses, with her hair pulled back in a high bun.

Khloe’s slim figure shone on the release, which was her first since news broke that she had welcomed another child with Tristan, 31, via a surrogate.

In the first photo of the group, the co-founder of Good American stood between Nat and Liv, both dressed in chrome suits.

A second shot showed the star sitting with the former E! stars once again, this time joined by Malika Haqq and many others, including a child.

Khloe then shared a series of photos of herself, both taken inside what appears to be a car.

In the first it is placed with a finger on the cheek while in the second – boomerang clip – it purses the lips and turns the head to the side.

Fans showered comments with compliments, calling the TV star “gorgeous” and “cutest”.

Khloe was seen going out for a meal at Nobu’s in Malibu sporting the same black dress.

The night on the town comes after news of her baby’s arrival was released on Friday.

WELCOME BABY

Since the birth of her son, only one member of the Kardashian family has sent her a congratulatory message.

Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall kept quiet about the new addition to the famous family.

Likewise, Mom Kris Jenner didn’t say anything.

Caitlyn Jenner, meanwhile, took to Twitter to send kind words in her daughter’s way.

On Friday, she wrote: “Congratulations Major Khloe Kardashian, I love you so much!”

“You are such a strong woman. And what an extraordinary mother! “

Caitlyn made the comments while sharing an online article about the new arrival.

Little is known about Khloe and Tristan’s son at this time.

No photos of the baby have been shared so far.

‘BEAUTIFUL BLESSING’

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

Khloe and the NBA star dated from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan had a child with Maralee due to her relationship and Khloe ended her relationship with him for good after hearing the news.

Fans were shocked in July after a statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed she was having another child with the Chicago Bulls player.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

Tristan now has four children from three different women.

Despite revealing that he is actually the father of Maralee’s son, she claims that he is not involved in her son’s life.

The two are locked in a heated custody battle and have been since before the baby’s arrival.

