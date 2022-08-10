Khloe Kardashian dazzles in a curve-hugging LBD twist and chic shades during latest girls’ night out

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share photos from her night before.

The Good American Foundation, 38, wore a little black dress to support her friend Olivia Pearson and Natalie Halcrow as they launched a jewelry collection.

It comes just days after Khloe became a mother of two after giving birth to her surrogate mother and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Chloe looked as trim as ever in the mini dress, which featured irregularities down the center and hugged her sculpted curves.

It was long-sleeved and flaunted a round neckline, keeping the top half covered while balancing it out with a show of long legs.

Kardashian glammed up the outfit while wearing shiny rectangular black sunglasses.

The glamorous look was punctuated with a pair of elegant black Christian Louboutin ankle socks with stiletto heels.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum styled her blonde hair in a funky updo complete with a neatly twisted bun.

She left long, thick pieces in the front and left them framing her face as they fell in a gentle wave.

Her makeup was applied immaculately, giving the new mom a fresh glow with a matte finish.

Khloe’s darker brows were deftly arched, and her cheeks and lips were covered in a similar pinkish-brown hue.

The celebration took place at the trendy Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu and was joined by Malika Haq.

The Hulu character wrote in the caption: “So proud and excited for you ladies!!” For directing the comments to Olivia and Natalie.

And he continued: This group is very good!! Nat & LIV 8 more reasons to collect vines.

The ladies stood sideways in the first circular show, each wearing a metallic silver fashion show.

News broke last month that the couple were once again, and once again, expecting a child together, some seven months after their last split.

They are already parents to a four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a rep told People.

Chloe is very grateful for the extraordinary alternative to such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for your kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family,” the statement continued.

Chloe and the NBA star had a rollercoaster relationship, with Tristan involved in several cheating scandals.

Thompson has two other children: a five-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig and an eight-month-old son, Theo, with Maralie Nichols.

A source told People about the newborn baby that Kardashian has yet to land on a name.

Khloe has yet to share a name. He takes his time with the name. The source said that he wanted it to be correct.

Added that, ‘Khloe is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been quite a journey. She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a little boy.