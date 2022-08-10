Khloé Kardashian caught on her first night out, after receiving her second child

For the first time since welcoming her second baby, via surrogacy, Khloé Kardashian was photographed out on a night out in a cute little black dress.

The “Good American” owner looked amazing and sultry while dining at the upscale Nobu restaurant and bar in Malibu. The outing came just two days after the reality star’s representative confirmed that he had given welcome your second baby through surrogacy.

The socialite wore a little black dress with long sleeves for the exit. She completed her look with her hair pulled back, sunglasses, and black ankle boots.

News of the birth of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby broke on Friday, August 5. Although the couple is no longer together, the baby was conceived before their separation, in November.

The two split after it was revealed the basketball player had cheated on the reality star in March 2021 and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols . The baby was born in December 2021 and news of the affair was not made public until a paternity suit was revealed in late November.

Khloé Kardashian found out about True Kardashian’s father’s latest cheating during the season one finale of The Kardashians on Hulu. She admitted feeling devastated and humiliated by the situation, but gave her best for the sake of her and her daughter. The reality show premieres its second season on September 22, so there will be a lot more content to come, especially now that baby number 2 is here and that Kim Kardashian split from Pete Davidson.

Recommended video: Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner dancing on their private jet