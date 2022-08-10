Khloé Kardashian, Belinda, Anne Hathaway and more celebs who use the trend of looking like Barbie

One of the most anticipated releases of 2023 is undoubtedly the live action inspired by Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And without a doubt, the leaked photos of the film have delighted fans of the plastic doll because of the great resemblance that the actors have in addition to the looks they have done for the film.

Said romantic comedy as well as Valentino’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection have made pink and Barbiecore come back this year with great force.

In TimeX we show you the looks of celebrities how Zendaya, Khloé Kardashian, Belinda, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa and Megan Fox that have captivated this 2022 by reinterpreting the Mattel plastic doll.

Khloe Kardashian dazzled in session her photo session for her 34th birthday

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022 Fashion Show

Belinda in her video clip with Ana Mena “Las 12”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of the musician’s documentary

Dua Lipa and her favorite outfit in concerts

Zendaya at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2022 Fashion Show

What is barbicore?

Barbiecore is an aesthetic where you have to look like Barbiethis trend began in the early 2000s with movies like “Life Size” (2000) starring Tyra Banks who assumed the aesthetics of a plastic doll and later Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) who brought the style of Barbie to the world of law.

After those tapes there have been many celebs who have adopted fashion as Paris Hilton and Gigi Hadid. And not only that but Mattel has made dolls to some of the celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Nicki Minaj, among others.

