Kessie and Christensen free to zero if they are not registered! “

Resounding to the Barcelona . Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie they could leave the club before the start of the La Liga. In fact, the company has not yet registered their purchases and if it does not do so before the opening match of the championship against Rayo Vallecano, scheduled for Saturday, he could run into several problems. Christensen and Kessie they arrived at Barcelona on a free transfer, after closing their respective adventures with Chelsea and Milan . During the summer market, the club also closed the purchases of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde . No contract has been filed. Just as the renewals of Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

Kessie and Christensen could break free: that’s the reason

Time is running out. Liga registration will close in 72 hours, but the president The door he said he was optimistic, convinced that everything would be resolved within the set deadlines. But the situation of Kessie and Christensen is different from that of other purchases. Having been hired without an outlay of money, they could release a free of charge by Saturday. The Spanish club is committed to a sharp reduction in its salary and during the summer it raised over 600 million euros, selling 25% of its national television rights for 25 years and a 24.5% stake in Studios. Revenue that, at the moment, however, have not allowed the club to solve the problems.