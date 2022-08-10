Keanu Reeves: Relive Keanu Reeves’ moving gesture with an 80-year-old fan | Present

Keanu Reeves continues to give more reasons to be crowned one of the public’s favorite actors, thanks to his great talent and his great human quality, and now a kind gesture of the actor with an 80-year-old fan has resurfaced in Internet after being shared in a post by Reddit.

It was through the website that one person explained how his grandmother had fallen in love of the star of Matrix Y John Wickas it reminded her of her late husband.

The person in charge of sharing the story was his nephew, who shared the following message: “I don’t usually do this, but I wanted you to know that my 80 year old mom adores you and has seen all your movies. You remind me of my father.”.

The boy confessed that after suffering a stroke in the early 1970s, his grandmother was confined to her home for 10 years of her life, but he found solace in Reeves’ films, watching from Bill Y ted up to the Matrix.

Moved by what the stranger told him, the actor called the woman. “He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and made her absolutely better. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and his interest showed how truly amazing of her it is.”.

It is worth mentioning that the story was released a couple of months ago, however, it is once again gaining notoriety due to the series of good deeds that the actor has done. “Just when you think we’ve reached the top, Keanu climbs even higher”are some comments with which they identify the actor.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Recall that just last month, the actor went viral after he was recorded having a pleasant exchange with a young fan at an airport.