Keanu Reeves, all love with an octogenarian fan

Keanu Reeves never ceases to amaze. She is one of the Hollywood stars for whom fame has not been great. On the contrary, she continues to be a simple, close person, to whom neither the money nor the glamor of the mecca of cinema have gone to her head. Always attentive to her followers, there have been numerous fans who have revealed how her encounter with her idol has been, leaving locals and strangers surprised.

The last anecdote that has come to light stars the actor and an octogenarian fan. Thanks to social networks it has been known how the protagonist of Matrix fulfilled the dream of this veteran follower.

A story that the grandson of this woman revealed, through the Reddit social network in response to the question asked by a user: “What is something that a person has done that completely changed the way you saw them?” One of the Internet users was quick to respond, revealing that her grandmother was in love with the actor because he reminded her of her grandfather when he was young.

Keanu Reeves has become one of the most beloved Hollywood stars | Contact

“She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last ten years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby”began by explaining the user.

He went on to reveal that one day his uncle met Keanu Reeves by chance in a restaurant in Los Angeles: “He approached him and said: ‘I don’t normally do this but I just wanted to let you know that my 80 year old mother adores you and has seen all your movies because you remind her of my father’». The actor’s reaction was unexpected. He asked if he had a mobile phone to call this heartwarming fan.

“He talked to my grandmother for several minutes. She made him the happiest woman. She was so isolated and her kindness and her interest in her showed how amazing that is of her.”noted the netizen.

The anecdote, one more in the list of the protagonist of Speedgenerated numerous comments that applauded the actor. “Just when you think we’ve reached ‘Keanu Peak,’ climb even higher,” another Facebook user said. aforementioned.

The impromptu interview at the airport

A little over a month ago, at the beginning of July, he starred in another anecdote at the New York airport. On this occasion she with a very young follower who recognized her. The image was captured by Andrew Kimmel, television producer, who witnessed what happened: “Keanu Reeves was traveling today on my flight from London to New York. A boy recognized him and asked for his autograph at the baggage carousel and then began to ask him a battery of quick questions»told the producer through Twitter, revealing that the interpreter had no qualms about answering each and every one of the questions that the child raised.

“Keanu Reeves couldn’t have been nicer, especially considering he was on an international flight. I thought I’d share this because little moments like this can make a difference in people’s lives.. We need more Keanus! ”Said the twitterer moved by the actor’s action.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Keanu Reeves, the unexpected wedding guest

One of the anecdotes that spread like wildfire at the time, was the one that took place four years ago. Keanu Reeves was in a bar opposite a hotel and it so happened that a fan recognized him and did not hesitate to ask him for a favor: to surprise a wedding couple who were getting married across the street.

This fan was none other than the groom’s godfather, who in turn was a staunch follower of the protagonist of A walk on clouds. Without hesitation, Keanu accepted the invitation and crossed the street to congratulate them on their big day that without a doubt, with his presence, it was even better.

“He was so sweet!” ❤️ Darlette’s son Jarrod 🤵is a big #KeanuReeves fan. Look 👀 who happened to be at their wedding 👰🏽 venue! PS: (Darlette told me she’s amazed at the 15 mins of fame!) 😊 pic.twitter.com/gicNRNOyVf — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 3, 2018

Became a guru to passengers on an airplane after an incident on the flight

We do not always realize who travels with us in the same means of transport. And even more so if the celebrity in question is Keanu Reeves, a Hollywood actor who usually goes unnoticed due to the simplicity and naturalness with which he lives his day to day. This happened during a flight that suffered a technical failure and had to make an emergency landing.

Once at the terminal, the possibility of getting to Los Angeles by minivan was raised. And one of the passengers who accepted the offer was Keanu Reeves himself. He called attention to the fact that, once inside the van that was transporting them from one place to another, the actor made pineapple with his improvised traveling companionsso he couldn’t think of anything else but to search his mobile phone for information about where they had landed.