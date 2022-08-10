Katy Perry wears revealing translucent dress and braless in Las Vegas

Singer Katy Perry dazzled by attending the fashion fair Magic in Las Vegas. She presented a panel about her shoe line Katy Perry Collections and wore a woven cut-out dress in orange.

The star decided to wear her revealing look translucent braless style. The garment had sleeves and an exposed panel at the waist that outlined her figure. Hourglass.

She completed her outfit with original sandals from her brand, made up of transparent straps and mushroom-shaped heels. She elevated the glam with gold earrings and an updo. On her face, she used orange shadows, wide black eyelashes and red lipstick.

Photo: Grosby Group

She has always been attracted to fashion and puts her best effort into her line of shoes.

“Everyone always asks me, ‘What would you be if you weren’t a pop star?’ and I always answer: ‘Well, I would have worked in fashion in some way’. And I’m doing it now,” she told the magazine. People and added that when it comes to dressing she takes the road less travelled.

“I have the opportunity, as an artist, to travel the world and see different places in the world: people, cultures, textiles and things. I’m like a sponge: I absorb and observe everything to make it into a song or a shoe”, he explained.

Katy Perry had a concert residency at Vegas and Although he shines professionally, he does not rule out putting it in the background to extend his family.

got engaged with Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day 2019 and they already share their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, but they do not rule out having another child in the near future.

A source told the outlet Entertainment Tonight that Katy and Orlando are more in love than ever and would love to expand their family.

“They are doing very well with Daisy and their relationship is stronger than ever. They are very good at being dads,” she noted.

For Katy Perry it was “wonderful” to have her daughter during the Covid-19 pandemic, because everything stopped and she had quality time to give her. She also assures that she has great support from Orlando Bloom, her sister and her nanny.

