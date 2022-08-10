Karol G changes profile picture on Twitter and Instagram and reacts to Selena Gomez dancing “Provenza”

Karol G recently changed her hair color to red. Of course and when saying goodbye to blue hair has also had to replace the photos on their profiles Instagram Y Twitter. In the first she placed an image of “Ariel” Disney character from the movie “The Little Mermaid” and in the second, a photo of the ones he had already published with his red mane. Also, Selena Gomez was celebrating her 30th birthday and La Bichota reacted.

I made a list of things that I have to do before I die and as long as life allows me I don’t plan to fail in any… WHAT A MOTIVATION!!! !! !! A work August 3, 2022

The Hollywood actress looked in a clip dancing “Provence”: “Selena dancing it”. She like that she made it known Carol G through their stories. Just the same night changed his profile picture on Instagram and Twitter. It is not a secret that the interpreter of “MOM III” I wanted to change for a long time her blue hair. But no one imagined that I would choose the Red color to start your $trip Love Tour.

This has brought him many comparisons, especially with his new partner. former Anuel AAYailin La Más Viral who has also worn red wigs. Shakira Y Rosalia There have been others that have come to light with this change of look. Obviously this has also fed the theory of a supposed enmity between Carol G and the Spanish singer.

Carol G She says that, although they are not friends, she respects her a lot and they were even seen hugging about two years ago on a red carpet. Rosalia has not commented on La Bichota in recent months, but it is known that he produced a song for Yailin The Most Viral. Let us also remember that Raww Alexander Y Anuel AA They are super friends as well as countrymen.

Natti Natashawho was always very friendly with Carol Galso did at some point a Live on Instagram with The Chivirika. The interpreter of “no pajamas” gave the Dominican some advice and told her that with hard work, everything can be achieved. It is not a secret that Natti, like her husband Raphy Pina, have produced various artists of the urban genre. However, Karol G’s fans did not like this very much, who accused the Colombian of betraying her.

Despite the fact that at the time they were seen spending quality time together, they have not met for a long time, so it is not known if Natti Natasha is still part of the group of close friends of the bichota.

