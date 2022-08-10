Justin Bieber in Argentina: the fans stationed outside the stadium… a month earlier

What you are willing to do for your idol the Argentine fans of Justin Bieber are demonstrating unequivocally, choosing to stand and sleep at the entrance of the Estadio Único to guarantee the best seats at the concert that the pop star will hold … between a month. The double concert by Bieber is, in fact, set for 10 and 11 September, but this did not stop several dozen girls from setting up the tent and waiting patiently for the singer to arrive so they would be willing to go crazy. After the fear dictated by the facial paralysis that hit him in mid-July, Bieber decided, in fact, to confirm his commitments by reassuring all fans who feared that tickets purchased well in advance to attend his concert would be waste paper.

Around August 8, the photos they saw began to circulate on the Net, in the area of ​​32nd Avenue, several girls set up on the street to brave the cold and winter of La Plata, especially at night. To make passersby understand what it was was a flag representing the face of Justin Bieber, ready to warm up the engines for his Justice World Tour: there is, in fact, no sacrifice that he holds for Justin, and the fans who are braving the freezing temperatures that are going through Argentina are an example of this, even if it is not the first time that fans have been crazy to attend a concert .

Roberto Serra – Iguana Press

In Italy it happened recently with Italian Harry Styles fans stationed outside the Unipol Arena in Bologna a week before his concert. But, after all, these gestures are nothing more than the demonstration of the love that fandoms feel for their idols, however exaggerated they may be.

