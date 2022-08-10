Justin Bieber also falls into the clutches of Barbiecore and confirms that those who know the most about fashion now wear pink

Yes, Justin Bieber is the latest victim of the barbie core, English term that refers to that dress where pink predominates, the favorite color in the universe of the well-known Mattel doll… that Gerwig is going to take to the international box office with Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) as protagonists. In fact, the impact of this news on social networks, as well as that of some of the photos that have been leaked of Robbie and Gosling’s strident looks during filming, is responsible for you have not stopped reading this expression in the media and networks -although what it represents is not exactly new-. We warned you that there was a relationship between all these parts.

However, point out the live action of Gerwig, who will have a feminist approach, as the only person responsible for this pink tsunami in our closet supposes directly ignore the dictation of the gateways for several seasons and, in a more general image, also our evolution as a contemporary society. aesthetics barbie core It has an indisputable link with the hyperfemininity of characters such as Barbie herself -hence this trend receives that name- or Paris Hilton aka the queen of Y2K, but Does this link between pink and femininity make sense in 2022? Doesn’t current social discourse advocate the opposite, that is, the idea that colors have no gender, so men can wear pink without questioning their masculinity? Aren’t femininity and manhood in full metamorphosis and, therefore, also the imaginary of both?

These are some of the questions that motivated the arrival of the color pink in the male wardrobe several seasons ago, as well as other practices previously associated with women such as carrying a bag or painting their nails. You ask, why not, too? can give strength to the sudden rise of this barbie core beyond the Gerwig movie (although this project is the flyer right now).

After all, we already found evidence of this desire in Hollywood at the time: A$AP Rocky at the 2019 Grammy Awards pre-party, dressed in Loewe; patrick schwarzenegger at the premiere of the Savage X Fenty Show, a production where Rihanna’s lingerie brand’s spring/summer 2020 collection was shown; Harry Styles at the presentation of his first solo album, Harry Stylesin the North American TodayShow back in 2017; either Jason Momoa at the 2019 Oscars, in a velvet suit signed by Karl Lagerfeld’s Fendi. Not to mention how Valentino has recently appropriated fuchsia as an intrinsic part of his branding. Conclusion? several seasons ago men don’t need excuses to wear pink, but a possible milestone in cinematographic and popular culture always comes in handy to reinforce the decision. In case you want to imitate Bieber’s latest look…