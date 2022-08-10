Jurassic Park: the gross error of the film that was only discovered 27 years after its premiere

Those who know about cinema say that the classics must be, from time to time, revisited. It is what a fan of the seventh art decided to do, which he saw again at home jurassic-parkthe legendary 1993 film that started the saga of dinosaur stories coming back to life in the 20th century through a scientific experiment and become a threat to nearby humans.

Well, the desire of this person to see again this cinematographic jewel of steven spielberg it was such that he watched the film several times, and in such detail that he discovered in it an error that had remained hidden since the premiere, 29 years ago. The scene where the aforementioned mistake is found was uploaded by this movie buff user to the Reddit social network, and it became viral.

The Jurassik Park mistake that a viewer discovered 27 years after its premiere

“In Jurassic Pairk (1993), there is a scene where the raptor opens the kitchen door and you can see…” the user’s Reddit post begins Unicorn Shaman. Immediately, the user, who according to the Spanish newspaper The vanguardsaw the dinosaur movie about 11 times, tells what is the flaw that he discovered in the scene.

The publication on the social network is accompanied by a small video where, in effect, it is possible to perceive the error. And when you see this detail for the first time, you can’t help but see it in the rest of the playbacks of the recording. The user himself tells it in his post: “The raptor opens the kitchen door and you can see an operator grab the raptor’s tail”.

The post with the Jurassic Park error on the Reddit network had almost 50,000 views and received many comments of amazement Capture Reddit

Then, when the video is played, a moment of maximum tension in the film is seen, where two children hide in a kitchen, and the camera shows the door of that room in which the head of a dinosaur struggles to enter.

When finally the abductor he manages to open the door wide, it is seen that he raises his neck before entering the kitchen. It is precisely at that moment that the fault is perceived: the hand of a worker in the film can be seen leaning on the back of the prehistoric animalas if to prevent it from raising its tail.

the mythical jurassic-parkin addition to massively introducing the theme of dinosaurs into popular culture, was a pioneer in the technique of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) for the realization of extinct animals coming back to life. But not everything works through technology, and the computerized effects had to be mixed with the manual work of operators who helped in some specific movements of the lizard replicas.

The saga of the dinosaur movies created by Steven Spielberg is beyond any small technical or human error that its own fans can discover. File, Archive

Of course, the idea is that the work of these operators in relation to the dolls that generate the fantasy of the dinosaurs It shouldn’t be on the big screen. But in this case, she got out. And, although it had gone unnoticed for more than a quarter of a century, the attentive eye of a user was able to discover that human hand there. Exactly 27 years later. Because, strictly speaking, the publication on Reddit was made in 2020, despite the fact that it became popular these days.

The video of the post Unicorm-Saman almost reproduced 50,000 times and received a multitude of comments of amazement and surprise, especially from many users who are also fans of Spielberg’s film. “I’ve seen this movie so many times growing up, and even today if they show it on television, and i never realized this”, one user wrote; “Insane how much information our brains ignore,” noted another; “Someone is going to get fired for this”joked a third.

The truth is that the sight of a simple hand of an operator on the back of a fearsome raptor cannot do anything against the power of a film that, in addition to being classic in itself, became the beginning of a series of films about dinosaurs that in this same year, 2022, had a new episode in theaters: Jurassic World: Dominion.