Jon Hamm joins Jennifer Aniston for this popular series

the protagonist of Mad Men had been confirmed as part of the cast of the fifth season of Fargo and now add a new project.

Jon Hamthe actor who won the emmy in 2015 thanks to his work as Don Draper in Mad Men is ready to have a year full of participation in television. After it was confirmed that we will see him as part of the fifth season of Fargothe acclaimed series of Noah Hawley inspired by the universe created by the brothers Joel and Ethan Coenit was revealed what will be the other great project that will take him to the small screen, in which he seems to feel so comfortable every time he works.

According to Variety, Jon Ham will share shoots with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in what will be the third season of The Morning Show. the series of AppleTV+ gets fully into the world of television and the complaints that arose against several executives who gave part to the movement me too. In this production, the shaft is set in a popular host of a morning program who is accused of having taken advantage of some employees, who after being fired unfolds a wave of consequences for his great friend and colleague, Alex LevyAniston.

The third season of The Morning Show will begin filming in September and it is already known what role will be played by Jon Ham. the star of Mad Men was chosen to bring to life Paul Marksa very important businessman who puts UBA between eyebrows and with this he approaches Cory, Alex and Bradley. He will join the cast in which figures such as Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies.

days ago, from AppleTV+ They had done a promo where they made fun of the fact that practically all the stars of Hollywood had done or were on the way to doing a project with the streaming service, except for Jon Ham. With this, the debt of the actor who this year was seen as one of the antagonists of Top Gun: Maverickfacing directly the character played by Tom Cruise for not sharing his work ethic.

+Awards season for The Morning Show

September will be a more than important month for the series of AppleTV+. The morning show will begin filming with the showrunner charlotte stoudt and will also have a strong presence in the delivery of the emmy awards which will take place on September 12. The production received three nominations thanks to its second installment: Best Actress in a Drama for Reese witherspoonBest Supporting Actor in a Drama for billy crudup and Best Guest Actress in a Drama for Marcia Gay Harden.