Johnny Depp’s new character after trial

After the media trial that he starred in against his ex Amber Heard and from which he came out unscathed, Johnny Depp returns to acting with a new character that has gone viral on social networks.

Program for April 21, 2022 | The trial of Depp and Amber Heard continues.

The actor has put on make-up, put on a white wig and an outfit from yesteryear to give life to the king louis XV in the film Jeanne duBarry by the French director, Maïwenn.

The first photo of Johnny as a king has become a trend among fans, as it marks the return of the actor after three years away from the spotlight.

This production is in charge of the director Maïwenn and has a script written by Teddy Lussi-Modeste. The film is inspired by the life of Jeanne duBarrythe last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

It may interest you:

Johnny Depp would take Amber Heard to trial again: Why?



Johnny Depp returns to acting with a new character

On June 1, 2022, the authorities determined the triumph of Johnny Depp about Amber Heard, after the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean sued the actress of Aquaman for $50 million, charged with defamation for an article she published in 2018.

After the trial that was tuned in by millions of fans around the world, Johnny is ready to bring King Louis VX to life in a movie which has the participation of Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Jeanne duBarry is Maïwenn’s sixth film and her most ambitious production to date after policethe latter was the winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes 2011. Johnny Depp has taken a leap into the past to be part of the new project that marks his return to acting after the controversy with his ex.

You may also like:

These are the first images of Amber Heard after losing trial.

