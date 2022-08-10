Johnny Depp surprises with the first photo of his new movie — Rock&Pop

JJohnny Depp officially resumes his acting career and begins to prepare his new movie. After so many controversies, the British actor finally began filming the film that will mark his return to the Hollywood industry.

Is about Jeanne DuBarry, the period film in which the actor will play King Louis XV of France and is already in production. In addition, the first official image was released, showing a new physical transformation for the actor.

Johnny Depp’s new movie

The first images of theThe new film by Johnny Depp, which will mark his return to the cinema after legal problems have had in recent years. The actor was captured in Versailles, with an ostentatious suit to personify King Louis XV of France.

Why Not Productions, the French production company in charge of the period film, published the first official photo of the tape. In this, you can see Johnny Depp with a classic wig of the time and a blindfold over his eyes. In addition, he said goodbye to his characteristic mustache and beard.

Johnny Depp’s new movie will focus on one of the last mistresses of Louis XV and how he used his intelligence and ambition to climb the French society of the time. However, their relationship causes disaster when they learn about her past as a courtesan.

This is the The first tape the actor has made since his most recent legal battle with Amber Heard. In this, the jury concluded that the actress he defamed him with his accusationss and that he must pay him a millionaire figure. Nevertheless, Heard announced that he will appeal the decision.

For now, there is no official release date for this tape. However, it is expected that finish your recordings in a couple of weeks and that it can be seen during the first semester of 2023.





