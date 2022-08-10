Johnny Depp is once again the face of Dior; How much was his millionaire contract?

Since 2015, Johnny Depp became the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance. That relationship, seven years later, continues to be one of the actor’s safe ones, since the brand renewed his contract again despite the difficult times.

After a six-week high-profile trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Depp begins to restore your working relationships. After finalizing some acting projects, now it’s time for fashion and style, and Dior was the first in this at the foot of the canyon.

The brand He renewed his contract for a millionaire sum of seven figures with the actor, as reported by TMZ. Thus, Dior and Depp have secured their relationship for several years in the future, after having been the face of the Sauvage cologne, the best-selling of the house.

“Fearless but human, like Sauvage”, says a legend. Apparently, that business is the one that both parties seek to exploit again, since Johnny would once again be the face of the renowned fragrance.

According to the media, the deal was consolidated after those in charge of Dior went in search of Johnny. They along with the famous fashion photographer, Greg Williams, attended one of the concerts of Johnny and Jeff Beck in Paris.

The American media indicates that the Sauvage commercial, which starred Johnny in 2015, was withdrawn from the screens after the first accusations by Amber. However, now it seems that Dior shows her support for JD.

Sources indicate that Johnny did a photo shoot with Greg before and after the Paris show. Apparently, this content will be used in a Dior’s new advertising campaign.

The advertising campaign

In the postcards that Dior released, Johnny is seen with his iconic rock style posing backstage at her concert.

Sauvage brings back a lot of memories, a lot of shows. Things you smelled growing up that if I smell them, they remind me and I see the person who used to wear them. It’s a sensory memory, so a scent can take you on a journey,” the fragrance description reads, quoting Depp.

Johnny was wearing a dark vest, shredded shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and his tattoos were exposed at the shoot. His classic bandana decorated shoulder-length hair, paired with a side-swept beret on top of it.

The guitar of the actor and musician starred in part of the campaign, as well as this new rocker facet of Johnny after his trial for defamation won.

