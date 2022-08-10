Johnny Depp: actor’s image revealed in new film

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.10.2022 15:08:00





After several weeks of being in court for the trial in which he faced his ex-wife, Johnny Depp is resuming his professional life and again the famous is on the recording sets, this time for a historical film in which the famous will play King Louis XV of France.

Why Not Productions was in charge of publishing the photo of the actor characterized as this monarch who had an affair with a woman named Jeanne du Barry. This relationship was very controversial, in addition Jeanne was the last lover of King Louis XV after the affair he had with Madame de Pompadour.

In accordance with dead linethe film is directed by French director Maïwen, who will also appear in the film. Filming began on July 26 and so far they have recorded scenes in emblematic places in France such as Versailles or some castles near Paris.

This film is the first where Johnny Depp works after the controversy he experienced with Amber Heard after the accusations made against him by the actress and the trial of several weeks in which he was victorious.

dead line mentions that Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Rickhard, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal, Greggory, India Hair and Melvil Poupaud are part of the cast.

So far no further details about the film have been released. but it is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

The photo where Johnny Depp is characterized as the monarch immediately went viral on social networks and raised the expectations of his fans, who want to see him again on the big screen.

We have the first image of #JohnnyDepp as King Louis XIV for his new project with the director #Maïwenn. The production is currently recording at the Palace of Versailles and other locations in France. The film marks the return of Depp after 3 years???? pic.twitter.com/14dHekXASW — Gaby Meza – ???????? (@GabyMeza8) August 10, 2022

PJG