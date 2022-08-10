John Cena Reveals Valuable Acting Advice Received From The Rock | Cinema

A few days ago John Cena took part in his first convention in the UK, at Comic-Con Wales 2022 to be exact, and, in the course of the Botta & Reply that was held, he was able to cite the precious advice on acting that was given to him by The Rock.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he was, to all intents and purposes, the leader of the ex-wrestlers who converted to an actor, opening a path that was then followed, successfully, by others such as Dave Bautista and the present here John Cena. In the past, despite the attempts made by wrestling celebrities like Hulk Hogan, the transition from the world of the then WWF to the big screen was not so automatic and heralds of professional success. After the unmemorable debuts of The Scorpion King, a film with a less than excellent technical realization, Cambio di Gioco and L’Acchiappadenti, The Rock has become, over time, one of the biggest – and paid – Hollywood stars in business.

John Cena revealed that it was The Rock who gave him valuable information on how to create a professional life outside the WWE ring:

He is one of the reasons I have a life outside of WWE. He gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever received. I remember a time when I got an audition for a small part in a movie called A Girl Disaster. Quite a thorough process, and I was very nervous. I had never had such an experience before. I asked him “Dude, do you have any advice for me?”. He told me “If they called you there is a reason, so be yourself”. With a simple sentence he managed to calm me down. He allowed me to be myself and I have a natural propensity to be a fool. Which they allowed me to do on screen with that movie. Naked. He is the reason for my presence here, now.

What do you think of the anecdote told by John Cena? If you are subscribed to BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

SOURCE: Comic-Con Wales 2022 on YouTube