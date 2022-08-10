Jennifer Lopez shows her love for Ben Affleck with this manicure design | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

More in love that never! JLo. joins the “boyfriend” nail trend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They could not be more in love and united than ever. The couple just got married a couple of weeks ago, in an intimate ceremony in the city of Las Vegas and, since then, the singer has not stopped shouting from the rooftops how in love she is with the Batman actor.

An example of the romanticism that the married couple now handles is that the Diva from the Bronx She bears her husband’s love in mind not only in the wedding ring, but even in the design of her manicure. Through Instagram, nail artist Tom Bachik shared an image of the work he did on the singer’s hand. “Get it right.”

The singer joined the nail trend “boyfriend”, which is a design that pays tribute to the partner of the girl who wears it on her nails. It was an enamel naked on the ring finger, where she wears her engagement and marriage rings, with a cross and the initials J and B for Jennifer and Ben, while on the other finger a golden heart can be seen.

The acrylic nail artist made a small mention of the love between her cilenta and her new husband: “When you know… you know. Jen and Ben foreversome nails for her relationship for the boss @JLo”. The post now exceeds 7 thousand “likes” and received a shower of comments in which the singer’s fans celebrated this romantic detail.