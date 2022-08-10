Jennifer López hits after her “separation” from Ben Affleck with the most groundbreaking set

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebrities who is not afraid of any type of style. She is a chameleon and adapts to everyone. What’s more, we would dare to say that the singer goes a step further because she usually leaves us shocked by daring with any trend but always taking it in her explosive style. Now that she has just been on a trip to Europe, we have been able to see how she surrendered to the purest ‘glampour’. As soon as she returned to the United States, specifically to New York, she has already returned to comfort and her own ‘Jenny from the block’ style with a striking sports outfit. In a tracksuit and in full color, this is Jennifer Lopez’s return to her routine following rumors about her “separation” from Ben Affleck.

Yes, for a few days, it is said that the couple, a few weeks before getting married and enjoying their honeymoon, have decided to take some time to later wish each other more. At the moment neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have spoken about it, so this is just a rumor. Time will tell we will see them pose together for the cameras again as only they know.

For now, she continues with her busy schedule of commitments, which are not few after having enjoyed a wonderful vacation in Europe. In the first ‘look’ of her back to the routine, Jennifer Lopez has chosen comfort above all. And it is that the singer has worn a colorful sports outfit in a psychedelic style. It was a long tracksuit with a hood. She has combined it with white Nike sneakers with phosphorescent details. A fantasy in full color to which she has given a ‘classy’ touch with a Hermès Birkin.