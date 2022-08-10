Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t been seen together since their honeymoon, what happened?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised on July 17 by confirming that they escaped to Las Vegas and signed, almost 20 years after suspending their first commitment, their marriage alliance. After the wedding, the couple, accompanied by the two children she has with the also singer Mark Anthony and two of the three children that the actor had with his ex-wife Jennifer GarnerThey flew to Paris to celebrate their honeymoon. paparazzi they documented every step of the couple on her journey through “the city of love”, from her 53rd birthday celebrations, until the obvious and exhaustion of him due to the time change. In each outing she wore suits worth thousands of dollars, as documented by specialized fashion sites, while the Batman interpreter opted for his traditional shirts and pants.

The walk through the old continent, with a heat wave included, ended for Affleck and his two daughters, who returned to the United States, but “the diva from the Bronx” stayed with her twins, Emme and Max (14 years old), and continued to Italy. There she participated in various events, including a benefit concert, away from her now husband. The extended journey of the actress fueled estrangement rumors of the couple who went their separate ways, geographically speaking, just days before their long-awaited wedding. What happened?

Sources close to the couple have leaked to the press that Jlo, who took the surname Affleck after getting married, thinks it’s perfect to be away from him for a while because he considers it healthy for a relationship. In the distance, yes, they maintain constant communication by calls, messages or videos. For the couple, as it has been revealed, it is important to give each other their space to keep the flame alive, although for many it is still strange that they decide to put thousands of kilometers between them after having been separated for almost two decades and having given, from 2021 a second chance.