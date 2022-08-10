Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married Saturday night at a drive-in chapel in Las Vegas, capping a courtship that spanned two decades and two different time periods and made the front pages of countless tabloids.

Lopez announced her marriage Sunday in her newsletter to her followers with the headline: “We did it.” The singer and actress had announced her engagement in April through the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”

“Love is beautiful. Love is attentive. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for 20 years,” Lopez wrote in a message signed by Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, had a famous romance in the early 2000s that gave rise to the nickname “Bennifer” before they resumed their relationship last year. They acted together in 2003’s “Gigli” (“A Dangerous Relationship”) and 2004’s “Jersey Girl” (“Single Father”). They became engaged at the time, but never married.

Lopez wrote that the two flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, lined up to get their license with four other couples, and were married shortly after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel that features a drive-thru service called the “tunnel of love”. The actress said the wedding march played on a small Bluetooth speaker. She considered it the best night of their lives.

“Stay together long enough and you might have the time of your life taking a 12:30 a.m. drive-through tour of Las Vegas in the tunnel of love with your kids and the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with. your life,” Lopez said.

News of the nuptials spread Sunday after Nevada’s Clark County clerk’s office revealed the couple obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. In the license it was found that Lopez plans to adopt the name of Jennifer Affleck.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck declined to comment.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he has three children. The couple divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and was subsequently married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. In 2004, she married singer Marc Anthony, the father of her 14-year-old twins, with whom she had a long-term relationship. decade.