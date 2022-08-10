Jennifer Aniston is the highest paid series actress in history (and it’s not because of ‘Friends’)

The term ‘small screen’ is used to talk about all the series and programs made for television, but it makes less and less sense to call it that. We are not talking about televisions, which increase in size every year until they occupy an entire wall, but about the enormous impact and influence that television fictions have today.

That ‘small screen’ has been leaving great audiovisual jewels for our enjoyment for a long time and there is no longer a trace of that complex that could have existed in another era. Getting work on a series now has the same level of ‘glamour’ that has always existed in Hollywood. And if not, tell it to the very high salaries that are currently being managed among the big stars.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have the honor of leading the list of the highest paid actors in the world of the series. The salary of both in The Morning Show came to be 2 million dollars per episode. A real madness if we take into account that the series has two seasons of 10 episodes each. And there is a third underway.

They are followed by Charlie Sheen, whose merit is even greater if we take into account that he reached 1.8 million dollars in 2010, ten years ago. Curious or not, the actor was fired shortly after after making controversial comments about creator Chuck Lorre. Very close to him is Ray Romano for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond, for which he received 1.725 million per episode in 2003 and 2005. This time without controversy.

In the list we also find protagonists of some of the most followed series in history. There is, for example, Kelsey Grammer, the great Frasier, who came to collect a salary of 1.6 million dollars for each episode of the series. Or Tim Allen, who to be a fudge at home reached the incredible figure of 1.25 million. Neither could Jerry Seinfeld be missing, who had a series with his own name, Seinfeld.

In the top 10 appear, of course, the cast members of Friends, who came to earn 1 million for each episode between 2002 and 2004. They reached an agreement with the network so that everyone received the same and were one of the first to reach that number. Now the list of actors who have received a million per episode has been extended a little more, but it is still a fairly exclusive club.

If you are curious to know who are the highest paid actors and actresses in the history of the series. Here’s the list.