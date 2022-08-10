Jennifer Aniston is the highest paid series actress in history (and it’s not because of ‘Friends’)
Infarct figures are handled on the small screen, but only a few can reach this level.
The term ‘small screen’ is used to talk about all the series and programs made for television, but it makes less and less sense to call it that. We are not talking about televisions, which increase in size every year until they occupy an entire wall, but about the enormous impact and influence that television fictions have today.
That ‘small screen’ has been leaving great audiovisual jewels for our enjoyment for a long time and there is no longer a trace of that complex that could have existed in another era. Getting work on a series now has the same level of ‘glamour’ that has always existed in Hollywood. And if not, tell it to the very high salaries that are currently being managed among the big stars.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have the honor of leading the list of the highest paid actors in the world of the series. The salary of both in The Morning Show came to be 2 million dollars per episode. A real madness if we take into account that the series has two seasons of 10 episodes each. And there is a third underway.
They are followed by Charlie Sheen, whose merit is even greater if we take into account that he reached 1.8 million dollars in 2010, ten years ago. Curious or not, the actor was fired shortly after after making controversial comments about creator Chuck Lorre. Very close to him is Ray Romano for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond, for which he received 1.725 million per episode in 2003 and 2005. This time without controversy.
In the list we also find protagonists of some of the most followed series in history. There is, for example, Kelsey Grammer, the great Frasier, who came to collect a salary of 1.6 million dollars for each episode of the series. Or Tim Allen, who to be a fudge at home reached the incredible figure of 1.25 million. Neither could Jerry Seinfeld be missing, who had a series with his own name, Seinfeld.
In the top 10 appear, of course, the cast members of Friends, who came to earn 1 million for each episode between 2002 and 2004. They reached an agreement with the network so that everyone received the same and were one of the first to reach that number. Now the list of actors who have received a million per episode has been extended a little more, but it is still a fairly exclusive club.
If you are curious to know who are the highest paid actors and actresses in the history of the series. Here’s the list.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – 2 million
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so how could they not break a record? The two earn $2 million per episode of The Morning Show.
Charlie Sheen – 1.8 million
Charlie Sheen was the star of Two and a Half Men, one of the most watched comedies on television. Hence, he came to collect nothing more and nothing less than 1.8 million.
Ray Romano – 1.725 million
Ray Romano is at the top of the list of highest-paid actors thanks to his leading role in Everybody Loves Raymond.
Kelsey Grammer – 1.6 million
Kelsey Grammer was Frasier Crane on the series of the same name for 11 seasons, amassing a good number of followers and, therefore, an ever-increasing salary.
Chris Pratt – 1.4 million
A newcomer to the list is Chris Pratt, who recently starred in The Final List for Prime Video.
Tim Allen – 1.25 million
Do you remember A fudge at home, that series that we all saw at some point while it was broadcast on La 2? Well, its protagonist Tim Allen, has become one of the best paid on the small screen.
Jerry Seinfeld – 1 million
Jerry Seinfeld not only managed to become one of the highest paid on television, he also did it with a series created by him, something that few on this list can say.
Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser – 1 million
Mad About You co-stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser became very influential on television, reaching a million per episode in the final season.
James Gandolfini – 1 million
The Sopranos is considered one of the best series that have ever been made, so Tony Soprano had to appear in the Top. James Gandolfini also appears among the highest paid.
Jeff Bridges – 1 million
Jeff Bridges stars in The Old Man, an FX series that recently premiered in our country through Disney+. For her he received a million dollars per chapter.