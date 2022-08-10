Jennette McCurdy explains why she was jealous of Ariana Grande on ‘Sam and Cat’

Jennette McCurdand continues to give what to talk about for his new book I’m Glad My Mom Diedwhere he has revealed some of the abuses who lived being a child star, but also dedicated a space to talk about Ariana Grande.

This is because both were co-stars of the youth comedy show Sam&Cat; however, Jennette would have had a very bad time during the recording and even felt jealous Of the singer.

Jennette McCurdy’s jealousy of Ariana Grande

The actress begins the story of this stage by indicating that initially the show was going to be completely hers, since the company had sold her the idea that for the first time she would have a program where she was going to be the protagonist.

Learn more: Accusations of abuse against Dan Schneider are revived after revelations of Jennette McCurdy

However, this was not the case, as he had to to share scene with Ariana Grande, which also led to changing the main concept of the program that Jennette McCurdy would have alone.

“It was supposed to be ‘Just Puckett,’ the harrowing story of a brazen juvenile delinquent who becomes a school counselor. Now, it’s a two-handed game: ‘Sam & Cat,’ a brazen juvenile delinquent who, with her ‘dumb best friend’Start a babysitting company. It’s not heartbreaking,” she shared.

However, this was only the beginning of a situation that worsened, since the treatment they gave Ariana Grande was different from what McCurdy received in the production, since she was not allowed to film nor do other projects; while his partner did.

In this way, he described Ariana as “a burgeoning pop star” who sometimes was absent to “go sing at award shows, record new songs, and push for her next album,” while she waited for him to come back to continue filming.

This situation bothered Jennette McCurdy, as she had to turn down movies or projects because the production never allowed him to go out to record or do any other professional activity; while Ariana does.

And, although she understood the reasons why her partner was absent, she did not like the situation, which worsened when Ariana Grande he had to miss a week of recordings.

“The week I was told that Ariana wouldn’t be around at all, and that they would write about her absence in an episode locking up her character in a box it was like… You’re kidding. Do I have to turn down movies while Ariana is away at the Billboard Music Awards? Fuck it”, she wrote in her book.

In addition, he assured that he began to feel jealousy of her, since while the singer began to take off her career and triumphed, Jennette McCurdy could not access the same opportunities.

“And I often make the mistake of comparing my career to Ariana’s. I can’t help it. I’m constantly in the same environment as her, and she doesn’t exactly try to hide her feelings. hits“, wrote.

However, everything went downhill when Ariana Grande returned to the recording set happy because she had been playing “charades” with the award-winning actor. Tom Hanks.

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment when I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore,” he noted in his book.

The above, because she assures that she could overcome everything, but not that Ariana would have had the opportunity to live with him: “I never liked it. I couldn’t like it. A pop star’s success could handle it, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest Fucking Gump? This has gone too far”.

This was the breaking point for Jennette McCurdy, because from that moment her anger and jealousy They increased: “Now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she deprived me of having that experience,” she revealed.