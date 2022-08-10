Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande: and-their-feudal-relationship-Sam-and-Cat

In 2013 Nickelodeon welcomed one of the most unexpected shows, but one that was expected to be a great success. Producer Dan Schneider merged his own Nickelodeon universe with “Sam & Cat” and brought in the same show the characters of Sam Pucket from the series icarly and Cat Valentine from victorious.

Both characters were very loved by fans of iCarly and Victorious, so when this new series was announced with these two characters as protagonists, the public had high expectations, since it was the first time that a total crossover in Nickelodeon series would be done. reality

In this new show he poses to sam puckplayed by Jennette McCurdy, and Cat Valentineplayed by Ariana Grande, together in a new adventure as babysitters in Los Angeles, after the iCarly program ends because Miranda Cosgrove’s character Carly is moving with her father to Italy and for her part Cat had to move into her grandmother because her father would be moved to another city because of his job.

In both series we were presented with the ending of both Sam and Cat unfinished, wanting to start from scratch and make new friends and adventures along the way. For this reason, seeing them work together would be an “explosion” for the comedy that Nickelodeon driving, as both characters had very different personalities and it would be so much fun to see Sam and Cat together.

However, despite having shown an excellent relationship on screen as best friends, Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande they didn’t have such a good time in real lifeespecially, due to the preferences that the production supposedly had for the interpreter of “Thank you next” within the set.

In fact, much was said when the Nickelodeon series not renewed for a second season and then a season of only 35 episodes McCurdy and Grande made the decision to continue their careers outside the channel, now definitively.

Even the rumors that also led Jennette to want to leave the series were those that said and affirmed that her partner earned more than her, which increased further enmity and disagreement with Ariana and the production of “Sam & Cat”.

At the time, it was also said that their enmity and turbulent relationship behind the scenes were the main reason for the cancellation of the show. Now with the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir in her new book I’m Glad My Mom Diedsome passages of his life were revealed, such as his toxic relationship with his co-star in the series Sam & Cat.

in his book Jennette admitted to being jealous by Ariana Grande since she had already excelled in her career as a singer, which gave her even more fame and popularity, while McCurdy was still “stuck” with a character that by this time she had played for more than 6 years. The actress wrote:

“The week they told me Ariana wasn’t going to be on the show and they were going to justify her absence from the episodes by pretending her character was locked in a box. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out singing at the Billboard Music Awards? F*ck that.'”

Although differences and non-existent relationship with his co-star Jennette McCurdy he was still working “normal” and going to the set; However, she added that her breaking point occurred when Ariana Grande told her that the night before she had been at the house of actor Tom Hanks, a situation that she could not stand anymore and exploded. In her book she said:

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke down. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers…you name it, I’ll get over it.” But playing family at the National Treasure, the home of two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks? I couldn’t stand it.”

McCurdy hopes his colleague, Ariana Grande, will read his memoir, saying it’s “an entertaining read for anyone.”