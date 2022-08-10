Jennette McCurdy admits she was jealous of Ariana Grande

Jennette McCurdy credit: Bang Showbiz

Despite having an excellent relationship in front of the screen as best friends Sam and Cat in the Nickelodeon series that bore that name, Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande did not have such a good time in real life, especially because of the preferences they had. the production reportedly had the ‘Thank U Next’ singer on set.

After the release of Jennette’s memoir, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’, some passages about her life have been revealed that she has included in the book, such as her toxic relationship with her co-star in the series ‘Sam and Cat’.

In the new text, the TV star admitted to being jealous of her colleague after her burgeoning singing career took off for a season in 2013, while she had to stay in the recording studio to cover her mistakes.

“The week they told me Ariana wasn’t going to be on the show and they were going to justify her absence from the episodes by pretending her character was locked in a box. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out singing at the Billboard Music Awards? F*ck that.'”

Despite the differences on set and McCurdy’s jealousy, the moment where the actress really exploded was when Ariana told him that she had spent a glamorous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house.

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke down. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers…you name it, I’ll get over it.” But playing family at the National Treasure, the home of two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks? I couldn’t stand it,” McCurdy said.

He added, “I never liked him. I couldn’t like him. A pop star’s success could handle it, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest Fucking Gump? This has gone too far. So now, every time he’s missing At work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she’s depriving me of having that experience.”

Now Jennette McCurdy doesn’t know if Ariana Grande will pick up a copy of her memoir and read it, but she hopes so, calling it “an entertaining read for anyone.”

The 30-year-old former actress told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t know if she’s going to read the book or not, but I think it’s a really entertaining read regardless of who she is, so I hope she does.”