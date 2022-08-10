James Gunn: 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About The Producer Of I Am Groot

1. He had a rock group and even released an album

Before joining the B-series production company Troma Studios as an intern, James Gunn dreamed of making it in the world of music. In fact, he was so serious that he dropped out of college to devote himself body and soul to his band, The Icons, with whom he recorded an album in 1994 titled Mom, We Like It Here on Earth. Since that project was a long way from working commercially, Gunn got a job as a nurse to pay the bills while drawing comics for a newspaper. underground. All this changed when Lloyd Kaufman, supreme leader of the Troma, gave him the chance to write his first feature, Tromeo and Juliet (1997), whose sense of excess was applauded by Kenneth Branagh himself.

2. He has a highly disturbing novel about… toys.

Much of her experiences in the world of nursing served as the basis for the toy collector (2000), starring a dark, self-centered and aggressive version of himself. Over time, Gunn has admitted that the great guiding theme of the novel, which is none other than addiction, was a reality in his life while he was writing it., then it is possible that it is a more confessional account than he could have imagined. Furthermore, the fictional “James Gunn’s” relationship with pop culture, so obsessive as to almost become a way of displacing his affections, seems to prefigure certain aspects of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

3. He directed Stan Lee’s cameo in Doctor Strange

As you may remember, the patriarch of Marvel Comics used to appear, as a wink for insiders, in practically all the film adaptations of his characters. Nevertheless, scheduling problems prevented director Scott Derrickson from shooting his cameo with Lee on timewho then got hands on a Gunn who was at that time finishing some special effects shots with Zoe Saldana to Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017). As he himself revealed on his Facebook account, Stan “The Man” Lee offered to record up to four cameos for Doctor Strange (2016), later leaving Derrickson to choose his favourite.

4. Wrote a video game about a zombie-killing cheerleader

Lollipop Chain Saw it’s a hack and slash that the Japanese video game designer Suda51 and Gunn released in 2012. Its protagonist is Juliet, a teenage zombie hunter who uses the choreography learned in her high school cheerleading squad to dismember and decapitate all kinds of undead aberrations. Its mixture of ultraviolence, references to horror movies, animations soft core and aesthetics kawaii made it a bit of a cult phenomenon, though critics made it clear that the gameplay was always far below its concept. There is talk of a possible remake for 2023.

5. His favorite movies are also yours

At least, in a couple of them you are going to coincide. Prepared? Hail, victorious hero (Preston Sturges, 1944), Until his time came (Sergio Leone, 1968), The Godfather: Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974), Shark (Steven Spielberg, 1976), Taxi driver (Martin Scorsese, 1976), Chromosome 3 (David Cronenberg, 1979), Jackie Brown (Quentin Tarantino, 1997), wishing to love (Wong Karwai, 2000), Together (Lukas Moodysson, 2000) and United 93 (Paul Greengrass, 2006). Nothing bad.