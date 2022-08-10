It’s a bad time for Cristiano Ronaldo

For over a decade, the two footballers recognized as the best of their time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have shared their most important victories and many records that will remain unbeaten for who knows how long. The best times, however, have passed for both and now Messi and Ronaldo, respectively 35 and 37, are facing the difficulties of the last years of their careers in turn.

Last year it was Messi’s turn to manage a complicated and unexpected transfer from Barcelona, ​​the team he grew up in and thought he would never leave. His first season at Paris Saint-Germain was the most anonymous of his career, despite winning the French championship. In what has just started, however, he made his debut by scoring two goals, including his first overhead kick. There is also great expectation to see him at the World Cup, where Argentina are among the big favorites: it will be his last chance to win the World Cup.

With Messi settled in Paris, it is now Cristiano Ronaldo who has to find a solution for the continuation of his career. Last summer he left Juventus and returned to Manchester United, the team with which he had established himself in European football almost twenty years ago, but today is in full identity crisis: sixth last season – therefore out of the Champions League League – United cannot find a way to relaunch and return to the level of the best teams in England (at the moment City and Liverpool).

Despite the 18 goals scored last season, it is known that Ronaldo has been trying for months to leave United for a more ready and competitive team, and that he plays the Champions League, the tournament for which he holds the most significant records. For a player of his caliber, however, it is not easy to find a team that can afford it, and moreover United do not want to give up their best striker so easily, who at the moment has no substitutes.

A dispute arose and Ronaldo – who has a contract until 2023 with an option to renew for another year – tried to force the sale by skipping the first weeks of preparation, and the tour in Asia, for unspecified family reasons. The team waited for him and he showed up at the end of July, a few days before the start of the championship.

On Sunday 31 July he played his first friendly game as a starter, and was then substituted just before half-time. Only instead of staying with the team, Ronaldo had left the stadium, irritating United’s new Dutch manager, Erik ten Hag, who told the press: “I won’t let what happened, we’re a team and he had to stay with us. until the end. He was not the only player to leave after the interval, I consider it an unacceptable gesture, for everyone ».

This led to the first league match, with Ronaldo out of shape and still at odds with the club, made to enter at the second half which began in the 2-1 defeat suffered at home against Brighton Albion, an opponent widely within reach. The result fueled criticism of everyone, including the club and Ronaldo.

For United this situation risks compromising at least the start of the season, given that of the two strikers he has, one (Ronaldo) wants to leave and the other, Anthony Martial, returned from a loan to Sevilla last season – because in Manchester it was not working very well – and is currently injured.

For these reasons, in recent days the management would have tried to put a piece on it treating also Bologna center forward Marko Arnautovic, 33 years old who played six seasons in the Premier League before going to China in 2019. This negotiation does not seem to have pleased the environment and the fans, and the general reactions have been summarized by the response given by the ex Captain Gary Neville on British television: “I have no comments to make, quite the contrary. I can comment on anything except Manchester United buying Marko Arnautovic ».

