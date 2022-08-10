It was better than any 10 of the Tri, he had Messi at his feet, now he sells cakes

Leo Messi

August 09, 2022 5:00 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Mexican soccer has trained world elite players, such could be the case of Hugo Sánchez. However, it seems that today we have players who, despite having a high level, it is difficult to compare them with stars like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, or to say that a Mexican player today can be the best in the world.

However, there have been those players, counted by hand, yes, who have gone through the Selection mexican and that thanks to their incredible level, they have shown that they can have a level to be considered one of the best in the world. In this case we are talking about someone who had Messi at his feet. Now Campos has a famous cake business called Sportortas de Jorge Campos:

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Not only Montes, they uncover the second party compadre of Gullit Peña

Hirving Lozano’s first request to Diego Cocca if he arrives as the new DT del Tri

We are talking about Jorge fields, former goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team. Although the legend of Campos is not in doubt, the Acapulcan once stole the spotlight from the same Lionel Messi of that dominant Barcelona. It all happened in a Messi and friends friendly, where Campos stood out as both a goalkeeper and a striker.

The day Campos had Messi at his feet

Messi’s team was made up of figures such as Diego Alfredo Lugano, Romario or Martín Palermo. While that of Campos by Jared Borgetti, Christian “Chaco” Giménez, Edgar Davids, or Mauro Camoranesi. Although the match ended 5-4 in favor of Messi’s team, nobody forgot the great performance of Campos himself.