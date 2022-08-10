It seems that Jesulín does not teach his daughter Andrea Janeiro a lesson

Jesulín apologizes for not going to his daughter Andrea Janeiro’s graduation (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Andrea Janeiro has graduated and there is no trace of her father, Jesulín. I understand that this is not new given that Jesús Janeiro has missed most of the beautiful and sad moments in the life of his first daughter due to the discrepancies that he still maintains today with Belén Esteban.

Belén has always spoken very clearly about the bullfighter’s lack of involvement in the paternity of her daughter Andrea and, in fact, many have criticized her for it. Esteban has had and has an ideal public showcase to sink the image of Jesulín but, be careful, that does not justify him passing over his daughter.

The duty of any father is to be present in the upbringing of a child, whether he gets along better or worse with his ex-partner, but, when it comes to the truth, we know that this is not usually the case. It is ‘normal’ for Paracuellos to get angry when he sees that her daughter feels sad or disappointed because of her father’s rudeness over the years.

Obviously the dirty laundry should be washed at home, but Belén has always made a cut with her ‘Belenazos’ speaking ill of Jesulín, although, on the other hand, it seems that he does not show any lesson and continues to be the great absentee in his daughter’s crucial moments.

Is it normal that he doesn’t show up for Andrea’s college graduation? If you told me that he is hospitalized, incapacitated or due to force majeure, I would buy it, but ‘La Razón’ reports that he would have made an “excuse” that he has to take care of his baby, Hugo and María José Campanario.

Hugo, Andreíta’s younger brother, was born on June 7 and of course he is still small but, for one day of his father’s absence, absolutely nothing is going to happen to him and, on the other hand, one day of Andrea’s father’s absence in your graduation is something unique and irretrievable.

The quoted media collects that Belén Esteban describes the bullfighter’s attitude as “undesirable and petty” by not appearing on such an important date for his eldest daughter. It’s a shame this new blunder by Jesus now that his relationship with Andrea seemed somewhat closer, in part, thanks to the link that is Júlia Janeiro.

Júlia has a very good relationship with her sister Andrea and they have managed to put aside who is the mother of each one, in addition, Andrea traveled to Arcos de la Frontera with all the illusion to meet her brother Hugo without making any excuses, on the contrary , with all your desire.

As in many cases of separated parents, the children who are growing up are usually more up to the task than the parents themselves and, in this case,Andrea Janeiro is an example of discretion and responsibility that both Belén Esteban and Jesús Janeiro should learn from.

