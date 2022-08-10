It is not Mattia Binotto: ex-Ferrari boss asked for the dismissal of a fundamental piece of the team

With Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and a powerful single-seater, Ferrari had everything to win for this 2022 season. However, the Italian team finished behind Red Bull Racing in both championships, due to a large loss of points as a result of a bad strategy. on track and all the darts pointed at Mattia Binotto, the leader of the red team. However, a former director of the Prancing Horse supported the current engineer in the position, but asked for the head of another Maranello employee.

Cesare Fiorio, boss of Ferrari in 1989 and 1990, spoke with Autosprint and explained that the present of the Maranello team is unsustainable. Far from following public opinion, the former director supported the work of Mattia Binotto and did not hesitate to ensure that the Swiss-Italian engineer has to continue at the head of the team. However, he targeted Iñaki Rueda, in charge of the strategy of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Binotto declared that nothing needs to be changed at Ferrari.

“Mattia Binotto he was originally an engineer and knows how to do that job very well, as the creation of the F1-75 shows. In his squad, Binotto needs people who adapt better to the Ferrari culture, he needs to stay in his position, but Rueda does not”, Fiorio attacked against the person in charge of strategy.

After 13 races, Ferrari was nearly 100 points clear of Red Bull Racing in the constructors’ championship. For his part, Charles Leclerc is Max Verstappen’s escort, but the Dutchman has an 80-unit advantage over the Monegasque. Those from Maranello will have to play it all in the last nine opportunities.

negative influence

Along the same lines, the former team manager argued his position before the Ferrari strategist and explained that he was never a positive influence on the other teams where he participated. Rueda was part of the Lotus F1 Team before arriving at Maranello in 2014, last year he was appointed sporting director. To conclude, he stated that the team has to be quicker to make decisions on the track.

“Iñaki Rueda has never had a positive influence on the different teams he has worked for. In the race, you often only have a few seconds to make a decision. Then you don’t have time to analyze dozens of models, manage the computers and communicate remotely with the factory. Ferrari lacks personal intuition,” he concluded.