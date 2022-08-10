Ironheart will continue Iron Man’s legacy in the MCU

Dominic Thorne will be iron heart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This scholar is the heir to Iron Man in the comics, at least in a way. And it’s funny that we’re talking about the legacy, because everything indicates, although it was not surprising, that Riri Williams will carry on, at least in part, the legacy of Hombre de Hierro in the MCU.

Before starring in her own series, we will see her with a previous appearance in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, where, as seen in the trailer, she has a very good relationship with shurithe sister of T’challa and scientific genius. Riri Williams will be introduced as an MIT brainiac, but after that, we’ll go to the icing on the cake, her relationship with Iron Man.

The name of the Ironheart armor and its nod to Iron Man

A couple of days ago we had the opportunity to see leaked images of the series’ shooting set, we were able to see Anthony Ramos confirmed as The Hood, while on the other hand we got to see a full look at the Ironheart suit.

As revealed Lizzie Hilleditor-in-chief of The Cosmic Circus, the name of Ironheart’s armor will be called ‘Legacy Armor’, a clear nod to the legacy that Iron Man has meant for many characters in the MCU. The question is whether the pieces of his armor are of a different alloy, or whether they are fragments of armor that Tony has smashed throughout all these movies.

Full look at Ironheart’s armor.

Could we see some Iron Man in the Ironheart series?

The answer is obvious, yes we will see it. In one way or another, Iron Man is the main character of the MCU. But aside from that, Riri Williams has a close relationship in the comics with Tony Stark. After he falls into a coma after the events of Civil War 2a young Riri Williams encounters Stark technology, including an AI displaying Stark’s life-giving hologram. You sound familiar?

The last time we saw Stark was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, where he sent them a message through a holographic version saying goodbye to Pepper, Happy and his daughter, morgan stark. Undoubtedly, this happening in the series would give us a turn in the heart, although it would be necessary to see if Robert Downey JR is for the job, or if he is interested in having this element in the story.

What is certain is that this series and the missing Armor Wars are connected to each other, they are those last beacons that contain something of Iron Man in the MCU, perhaps the last pieces.ç