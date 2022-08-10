Inside the Cap St George resort in Cyprus, where Shakira owns a luxury villa

Ads

A new and elegant beach resort in beautiful Paphos, Cyprus has opened its doors and a stay here could bring you to meet singer Shakira. A-lister is said to own a luxury villa within the premises of the Cap St George Hotel & Resort, and we can understand why …

The hotel

Featuring 202 rooms and suites, some with stunning private pools, this 5-star resort is perfect for both couples and families, especially if you’re looking for true relaxation. Free-standing bathtubs, waterfall showers, and panoramic windows are just some of the few accommodation items we love and don’t even get us started with the pillow menu.

The hotel itself has been carved from natural local stone, and the resort is surrounded by beautiful gardens filled with colorful flowers and a canopy of olive trees. Located just 30 minutes from the nearest airport and 20 minutes from the center of Paphos, it is in the perfect location for both a short and long holiday.

The structures

The spectacular 130m beach cove – complete with pine-fringed sand, clear water and luxurious cabanas – is the perfect place to relax and soak up the sun. Another guest favorite is the Olympic-size outdoor pool, which is truly the stuff dreams are made of. Accompanied by a sun terrace with the most comfortable loungers, as well as two other family pools, you can easily spend your entire holiday in this area of ​​the resort.

But if you’d rather explore a little further, then Cleopatra Spa, a magnificent sanctuary clad in green marble, tops our list of recommendations. This inviting space features a spacious indoor pool and cold pools, saunas, steam rooms, experience showers with aromatherapy, and a Rasul mud treatment room. Pure Zen and serenity await you!

Kids, on the other hand, can enjoy some free time at the resort’s Happy Seal Kidz club, which encourages them to play and have fun with learning-oriented activities, suitable for little ones up to 12 years old. And did we mention tennis courts, where families can book a session?

Most impressive of all, however, is the resort-owned private yacht that can be hired by guests for half- or full-day charters, during which time the local coastline around Paphos can be explored. Just remember to take sunscreen!

Food and beverages

Boasting restaurants with authentic local Cypriot cuisine such as Mediterranean Mesoyios, tasty Italian dishes at Sapori, and even a contemporary Japanese teppanyaki restaurant nicknamed Bonsai, there is plenty on offer to delight all taste buds at this luxury resort.

Exciting, until the end of October 2022, Cap St Georges hosts renowned Michelin-starred chefs for a series of private and bookable culinary events in the Sky Seven restaurant on the 7th floor, overlooking the Mediterranean. This is truly an evening to remember.

For snacks throughout the day, you can indulge in a delicious afternoon meal, courtesy of the hotel’s ice cream parlor – think fresh crepes, pastries, and ice cream. In the evening, why not go down to the Chroma Lounge & Lobby bar for a 180 degree view of the sea while sipping a cocktail (or two)?

The territory

If you can drag yourself away from the stunning Cap St George resort (trust us: it’s hard), why not take some time to soak up the local Cypriot culture by venturing to Paphos Promenade, a UNESCO Archaeological Park; or visit the historic center of Paphos for the afternoon. Wine tasting, horseback riding, beekeeping, snorkeling, and other activities can be booked from the helpful guest services department.

