Images show that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not separated

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas in mid-July, not a day goes by that they are not talked about in the media. During their honeymoon in Paris, Ben and JLo made thousands of headlines around the world, as their trip was followed by the paparazzi minute by minute and they gave us moments as wonderful as the photos of Ben Affleck asleep with his mouth open. or in which he appeared crying during the singer’s birthday for no known reason. And this weekend, it was rumored that they had broken up just three weeks after their liaison.

But everything was left in that: in rumors, because very close sources have confirmed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they have not separated as a marriage, only physically, since due to her work, the singer has had to stay in Europe while the actor has flown to the United States. Now, ‘Bennifer’ has come together again in Santa Monica (California) and They have been seen very much in love and caramelized in these images that were made yesterday, Tuesday:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite the billionaires and celebrities that both are, the newlyweds do not stop making plans that we all love, such as enjoy a coffee and some good donuts together, as we can see in the images shown above where the queen of the Brox and her husband kiss and caress each other. And, for a change, Ben and JLo weren’t alone on this date, well They were accompanied by their children: Violet and Samuel, Affleck’s children; and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io