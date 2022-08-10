I’m a parenting expert: the real reason Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are suddenly so secretive about their kids

There are several thousand, if not millions, of photographs of the Kardashians online.

Notably, two members of the Kardashian family have become more reserved, especially when it comes to their children.

Why did Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner suddenly become more private after years of revealing everything to the media?

Kirsty Ketley, Parenting Advisor, Co-Founder of the Parenting App Parenthood, and mom of two, from Surrey, UK, has a theory. Here’s what Ketley thinks:

“The Kardashian / Jenner family is one of the most famous and photographed families in the world.

“They have all earned their fortune living life in the spotlight, sharing their ups and downs and their travels as they embark on parenting, posting regular updates on their social media platforms about their children.

“Recently, however, it has become very evident that two family members, Khloe and Kylie, now seem to avoid the spotlight on their children and opt to keep things a little more private.

“While there has been no official statement as to why this could be, and it’s certainly not something to be critical of, one reason could be due to the constant backlash they face over their parenting.

“Khloe was recently accused of endangering her daughter, True, by posting a photo of her new school supplies with her name, and Kylie for taking daughter Stormi, four, false nails that were a choking hazard.

“Living life through the lens is no small feat, and when it comes to children, their safety and well-being should be paramount, so Kylie and Khloe might realize that?

“It is thought that children will have over 1000 photos of them on social media by the time they reach the age of five due to parents ‘sharing’ their every move, for better or for worse!

“This obviously comes with risks, regardless of whether you have a private account or not, as people can easily and quickly capture the screen and circulate images, which means they can easily fall into the ‘wrong’ hands and your child. it can be exploited online, in places where you don’t want them to be exploited.

“Of course, it is natural to want to share your life as a parent with family and friends online and for the millions of influencers who share their parenting journey, it helps normalize the less talked about parts of being ‘mom and dad’ and helps the others, parents feel less alone.

“Doing so can also be a way to earn some money and work with children, but it’s important to remember that every time an image is shared digitally on social media, there is a risk of it getting out of your control. .

“It is also important to remember that everything you share is there for your child to see once they are old enough to access these platforms and it could make them feel violated and embarrassed.

“With Khloe and Kylie reaching millions of people every day, this can obviously be a cause for concern, but they might also just think that growing up in the spotlight isn’t what they want for their kids, to help them have some sort of L ‘. “normal” childhood, like other celebrities, such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd and Tyra Banks, seem to get along well with their children.

“Keeping kids away from social media and public glare can also help discourage them from wanting their own accounts at a young age. Parents are role models for their children to remember, and seeing their parents sharing their every move could be seen as something to aspire to.

“But there is also the possibility that Khloe and Kylie want to protect their children from the toxic side of being online – the evil online trolls, as I shared with other parents last year.

“Unfortunately, it’s not unusual for online trolls to post nasty comments about looks, baby names, etc. and any parent who reads these kinds of comments about their child would be upset.

“With everything that leaves a footprint on the Internet, your child is likely to find negative comments, which can be detrimental to their mental well-being.

“The obvious thing would be to keep your kids completely away from social media.

“But the most realistic thing is to be very aware of what you post, who you share your content with and how often you put your kids in the spotlight, to minimize potential risks.”