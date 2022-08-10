‘If I were DT del Tri I would call Chicharito and Carlos Vela’

Hector Herrerareferring to the Mexican team, recognizes the quality of his former teammates Javier Hernandez Y Carlos candle and says that if it were up to him, both forwards of the MLS they would still play in the Tricolor.

“They are a year or two older than me, if I were the coach of the national team, of course I would call them because the Chicharito He is the team’s top scorer and a benchmark in the Selectionis a player who has played for the teams he has played for, he has scored the goals he has scored for what he is,” said the now midfielder from houston dynamo.

“Carlos candle For me, I have always said it, he is the best Mexican player from my point of view, to watch soccer, but well, that depends more on him, if he wants to come or not, he is here and now I will pull his ear a little to see if it comes or not, but I am not the selector of Mexico and it’s not in my hands,” he said. H H in an interview for TUDN.

And it is that the Mexican forwards have not seen action with the Tricolor shirt for a couple of years now, the national attack being singled out in recent months for its lack of effectiveness in the face of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

