Idris Elba breaks his silence on Thor: Love and Thunder

Actor Idris Elba has finally spoken about Thor: Love and Thunder. More specifically, about the surprise of the post-credits scene.

During a recent interview with Collider, Idris Elbethe actor of heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universetalked about Thor: Love and Thunder. In particular, he talked about the post-credits scene. That’s where we saw Jane FosterNatalie Portman be greeted by the Asgardian warrior. They were at the gates of Valhalla. She had succumbed to cancer after defeating Gorr the Butcher of Gods in battle.

Idris Elba explained that most of the elements that Heimdall has created have been used in one way or another in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also explained that the character has an aura of immortality that has yet to be addressed. However, it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder It has opened the door to collect that seed sown in the future. Something that Marvel Studios knows how to do very well.

Heimdall… In the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

“Virtually his entire arsenal of gifts has been harnessed in one way or another. Heimdall sees it all. But above all, he is a warrior. We have also seen him in that fighting facet. And he’s got an immortality around him that would be something that we haven’t really explored yet, so I think that could be interesting. Hey, who knows? The world of Marvel is constantly expanding. Never say Never”.

After helping the God of Thunder in the final conflict against Gorr the Butcher of Gods, Jane Foster succumbed to her terrible battle with cancer. That happened in the third act of Thor: Love and Thunder. It was precisely what led her directly to Valhalla, with the character of Idris Elba, in the post-credits scene of the film directed by Taika Waititi. Jane Foster suffered a similar fate in the comics. But eventually she got a second chance at human life when she came back as Valkyrie.