“I would play for free at Man United”

the mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez showed her love for him Man Utd and offered to play for free on Old Trafford in the midst of the difficult situation that the staff currently led by Erik ten Hag.

Prior to MLS All-Star GameI find that you can enjoy for ESPN and Star+ this Wednesday from 19:20 (CDMX), Chicharito chatted with the journalist simon peach and showed that he is still a true United fan to the point of returning to defend the club’s colors without receiving a salary.

“Those situations, I know the narratives and I know how it could have been there. Obviously, many of you are my age, you know my past, and with those things, comes the Man Utd and I say: ‘yes, I play for free!’ You know, of course we will do that,” she stated.

The Red Devils They are experiencing difficult times after debuting with a defeat in the 2022-23 campaign of the premier league and the locker room would be against the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo for his desire to leave the club.

Chicharito considered that the United Hasn’t been the same since leaving Sir Alex Ferguson and thinks that the board has made the mistake of looking for a coach who emulates the style of Fergusonwhich generates difficult pressure on coaches.

“I’m not surprised by the decline in United because in life it is not easy to have a coach for 26 years the way he did Sir Alex. Replacing that man in such a way is not easy. It’s like winning the lottery. Do you think whoever you hire next is going to be able to do 80% of what he did? Ferguson? My point of view is that after Ferguson brings so much pressure that he’s just not going to work,” he commented.

Despite her love for him Manchester, Hernandez He clarified that he is fully focused on winning titles with the LA Galaxy and assured the Los Angeles fans that he will give his best to win the championship of the mls.

“I want to be very respectful, very consistent when using that word, now my mind, my world and my convictions are about winning a championship with LA Galaxy, but to get to that result, every day I try to be as healthy as possible, give my all in these games, try to win, and then try to recover as quickly as I can because on Saturday I have another final for me that it’s against Vancouver, and then of course in the future, if things happen things will happen. Right now my mind is 100 percent on this club trying to win,” he said.