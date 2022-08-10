“I would not make a production to lose money”

In a week, Catrina Tala turns 41. The Director of Content Kbezabreaker Producciones has had a long history in the creation of television, theatrical and digital products. Today, after the slow recovery in the audiovisual industry, it analyzes the local scene and reviews the questions it faces in this circle from which local stars are born, criticism from the tabloids and the speeches and evolution of humor as a catalyst for culture. This proud forty-year-old, confident in her words but shy about posing, reviews her television life that began in Peru and today he has the touch to put complicated stories in a difficult medium to deal with unconservative themes.

Érika Vélez: “I’m tired of so-called journalists staining my honor” Read more

On August 16, he turns 41. Did you dedicate the novel Almost forty (2021) to yourself?

No. It all started because I was returning from Lima and at the airport I found a small, super-simple book called Three Women. It told the story of a single woman, a widow and a divorcee. When I arrived, I wanted to do something with it. I called my accomplice, José Rengifo. At that time two channels were asking us for things: TC and Teleamazonas. It can be a novel, a series and it stayed with whoever bet first.

How much of your life do you have?

It has nothing. What she did have was situations of everyday and close people, like friends, things that have happened to them. Like when someone was left a widow, someone else who doesn’t want to get married or someone who doesn’t want to be a mother. What will society say? We also talk about homosexuality in a serious way. We had a very exhaustive fieldwork and we talked a lot with the actors for the creation of each character, especially with Marcela Ruete, Carolina Piechestein and Érika Vélez.

Catrina is very vocal in the feminist movement. How much of this vision do you put into her productions, Ecuador being a conservative country and the media as well?

When we showed the pilot, we told them that our idea was to show realities. At the beginning, there were some questions or we were asked to change certain very strong situations. They never asked us for scripts, they always trusted us. Feminist, because we highlight the empowerment of women within the decisions made by these three characters.

Do your fellow wrestlers feel identified with these stories?

We would have to ask them. Many say they do not watch national television, but some did watch it because they are close to Érika Vélez and Carolina Piechestein. Gay friends were reflected in the character of Juan Carlos Román. They called me and told me: ‘How cool to tell this story’, ‘how good to have this’.

Did you ever think of putting an openly gay actor in that role? Or are there no openly gay actors in our television medium?

It would be very wrong of me to say that there are no actors who can play that role, but what we wanted was for the character, in this case Juan Carlos, not to have any gesture so that the viewer would not know that he was gay. It would not have been believable for the story. Juan Carlos’s process was super hard to interpret and he did it well. His casting was fantastic.

By way of criticism, can we not compare ourselves with the international scene that does require that the roles be represented by these minorities?

It would be really cool to be able to do it like that. In fact, Doménica Menessini was in an episode and acted as a trans woman. And of course we should get to that.

The Academy: This is how friends and experts react to the talent of Mar Rendón Read more

What complicates it?

The fact that there is not yet a wide acting universe and, if there is, due to the calls of our castings -perhaps the mistake has been ours and I speak here making a ‘mea culpa’-, we have not reached the places that we should get. Yes, we were very careful, we had to sympathize with the channel, the sponsors, who are the ones who get very scared. We have to break that. In RompeKbezas we want to make a series called Miscellaneous and it costs a lot to execute it. It is thought that we are touching taboo subjects and it is not like that. The conservative is maintained at a commercial and advertising level.

How was the audiovisual industry reactivated after the pandemic?

It hit us a lot. But in full confinement we were able to release RK Stage, we recorded Together and Scrambled, which was already approved by the channel. And in theater we reactivated last year with Park Fest thanks to the vision of Juan José Yúnez.

What happened to the name of this event? At first it was called Sambofest…

It was our fault, we did not realize that the name was registered. These types of errors result in stress, but they are solved. We changed everything, overnight.

When these things happen, how do you act?

It depends on the moment. If there is too much stress around me, I try to be the pragmatist. That means that in some situations I am very cold and some say that I am a cursed person. We changed everything and it worked fine. Everything in my life is difficult for me and this couldn’t be easy.

In recent days, he has spoken firmly in front of the digital tabloid headlines. Does entertainment serve Catrina?

What happened was defamation. Catrina as a human being is not served by entertainment. We are in entertainment programs because we launch shows. I respect several producers who do a good job, like Marlon Acosta and Niurka Moncayo. There is another type of entertainment that is garbage, it is defamation.

And for your productions? For your actors?

I cannot create a product thinking that I need entertainment. That would be pretty mediocre of me.

Has the Ecuadorian show business hurt you?

Yes, of course. But I don’t answer. Lies and slander are not answered. You do it when there is a person who is worthwhile. I don’t have to clarify anything to anyone, my life is open, clear, sincere and they can go and verify whatever they want.

But they say you are a witch.

That could be true (laughs), depending on who you ask too… Being pragmatic is also being a witch, daughter of…

But I say true witch. Read the coffee…

oh! Yes indeed. It is Arabic coffee and it is a gift. The strongest thing I saw was the death of my grandfather, she was a teenager. My dad asked me to read it to him, I told him: ‘My grandfather is sick, you have to travel to Chile.’ Two days later, my grandfather died. Now I only read it to my group of close friends, all journalists who love that I do it.

Alima: “I reinvented myself as a woman” Read more

Continuing with the audiovisual… For you, what is the difference between entertainment, art and culture?

Everything is culture. Whether you like it or you don’t. Culture does not have a parameter and depending on where you are, you are going to have different audiences or rejections. Entertainment is humor or TV format. And the culture is immersed in this. But here the culture is associated with the boring.

So, since everything is culture, with the latest theater premiere of Michy and Melo, is this culture of machismo and homophobia replicated?

They don’t have any discourse in the plays, at least in the ones we’ve done, neither with a sexist nor xenophobic tint or anything like that. We have tried from the first work to destigmatize the issue of homosexualization clinics. Saying that shit is against all gays is a lie. We have even had forums with GLBTI+ groups, where they have gone to the theater and realized what the play is like. Some have wanted to participate, they have had forums and interviews with David Reinoso and Víctor Aráuz. I understand that there are people who don’t like it and who also speak from the ignorance of what the work is. They are characters who have a past in which they have been quite offensive, but when we rescue the characters towards the theater we have vindicated this situation.

Did that mood evolve well?

If you go to see it, you will not find any joke that has to do with homosexuality per se. There is talk of politics and national reality.

How is it possible to improve the quality of local soap operas, which a large part of the public criticizes for its quality?

If we compare with other countries, our production is much more limited. It is also due to the fact that here we do not have the same budgets to generate the productions that the international market has. For the public it is now easier to compare, it is much easier to access other platforms. You consume national television to feel represented, that is its value. There is terrible stuff on Netflix too. To be able to do more things, you have to invest and I’m not talking about equipment, but about not having to record 33 scenes in one day to have 90 episodes. That is what happens. If you are not that productive, you end up losing money and this is a business at the end of the day.

So in Ecuador we shouldn’t make soap operas, but rather create a smaller format of our own.

We can continue making novels, but like the ones we have seen. Nor am I going to make a production so that the country says: ‘Oh, how cool they left it’ and I lose money. It is an industry. Channels can’t lose money either.

If you had all the money in the world, how would you improve it?

I would do a big production and then send it out for other places to see so we can put ourselves on the map. But it is constant work. Our next challenge at RompeKbezas is to make a movie.

And your life, what kind is it?

A drama, a melodrama. Only Meryl Streep could play me.

Also he said: