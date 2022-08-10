“I had to keep my job”

amanda seyfried She was the last of the great Hollywood actresses to point out the importance of privacy coordinators on filming. This figure, which has been talked about long and hard for a long time, has become essential for many interpreters, and Seyfried is one of those who would have missed that help long ago, when she was just an 18-year-old girl at the time. who pressed to undress.

“At 19, going around without underwear… are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I wanted to keep my job. That is why”, the actress revealed in an interview. And it is that Seyfried began in the world of acting from a very young age, having small appearances in series such as All my kids either veronica mars up to Bad Girlshis jump to the big screen giving life to the funny Karen Smith.

From then on his career has been full of great roles such as Mama Mia, Jennifer’s Body, The Miserables or recently Mank and the series The Dropoutfor which she has finally achieved critical acclaim thanks to her portrayal of the businesswoman elizabeth holmes. Still, the actress can’t help but look back and wish things had been different. Especially on the set of Bad Girlsin which Seyfried reveals that many boys harassed her asking for “a weather forecast”, in reference to what her character did with her breasts every time it rained: “I was 18 and it was just disgusting“, adds the actress.

Seyfried’s words come right after those of Sean Bean, who has recently spoken out on the issue of intimacy coordinators, going against the prevailing current and expressing his discontent with this figure. “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.“, commented the actor of Game of Thronesa series that undoubtedly helped raise this whole issue. Rachel Zegler He was already in charge of answering him, but this time it has been Seyfried who has done it and also providing his own evidence of why this type of help is necessary on filming.

