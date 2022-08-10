MADRID, 10 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Since the emergence of #MeToo and Time’s Up movements there are many actresses who have denounced the abuse and inappropriate behavior in the Hollywood industry. The last to do so was amanda seyfriedwhich has revealed that it was pressured to film naked at 19 years old.

In an interview with Porter, the interpreter assured that she had come out “quite unscathed” in her work, although recalled a hard experience that he lived at the beginning of his career. “At 19, going around without underwear, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen? Yes, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to bother anyone, and I had to keep my job. That’s why “, declared the artist, who did not mention in which production the events took place.

It’s not the first time Seyfried denounces the situations he has had to face. In 2004, she appeared in Mean Girls in the role of Karen, character who could predict the weather with her breasts. This movie joke cost him more than one awkward moment in real life, as confessed that some men approached her to ask if it was going to rain. “It disgusted me. I was like 18 years old. It was just disgusting,” she admitted in an interview with Marie Claire.





Seyfried’s latest work is The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmesa miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether that earned her an Emmy nomination. His next project is The Crowded Roomfiction in which he will share plans with Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum, among other actors.