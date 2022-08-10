“I had been looking for a film about the climate crisis for decades”

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10 (EUROPA PRESS- Raquel Laguna) –

Leonardo Dicaprio stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence ‘Don’t look up’, a political satire directed by Adam McKay. The film, which opens this Friday, December 10 in theaters selected, will arrive next December 24 to Netflix.

DiCaprio and Lawrence play two astronomers who embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. “I love the way Adam portrayed these two very different characters. Jen’s [Lawrence] he is tremendously honest, like a kind of Greta Thunberg, and mine tries to play inside the system“Said the Oscar winner for ‘The Revenant’

Of his character, DiCaprio, environmental activist and United Nations Messenger of Peace for climate change, also highlighted his character “his veracity about how we are so wildly far from the truth today“. “And then, of course, the COVID arrived and a new scientific discussion was opened. It’s a very important movie. at this particular moment“, Said the actor in a virtual meeting with several media outlets, including CulturaOcio.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s concern for the climate crisis that he wanted to address in cinema beyond the documentary genre is well known, an opportunity that has given him the satirical approach to the Apocalypse of ‘Don’t look up’. The interpreter has spent years in the front line of the battle against climate change and working to raise awareness about global warming.

“Well, I’ve been looking for a movie on this topic for decades.. This is a problem that everyone thinks about: ‘How can we make a difference? How can we contribute to the cause?’. Adam cracked the code with this narrative. You can draw many common points between this story and the climate crisis. I think that is probably the most important topic that we could talk about. And artists like this are needed to change the discourse, you know? To create conversation. It’s been an honor to be a part of it, really,” says DiCaprio.

Climate change is precisely one of the problems that most worries Adam McKay, director and screenwriter of the film. His intention was to approach such a serious subject from comedy. “We wanted to talk about the climate crisis, which is overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history., and we felt that it could almost be like an animal attacking you. It’s overwhelming, but if you’re able to laugh, it means you have some distance, and I think that’s really important. You can feel urgency, sadness, or a sense of defeat while having a sense of humor at the same time“said the director.

NOBODY CARES ABOUT THE END OF THE WORLD

In ‘Don’t look up’Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make a startling discovery: a comet is orbiting the solar system. The problem? It is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares.

Apparently warning humanity about an Everest-sized planet killer is awkward. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Robert Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of indifferent President Orlean (meryl streep) and his subservient son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

There are only six months left for the comet impact, but managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what has to be done to make the world look up?!

DiCaprio is thrilled to play Dr. Professor Randall Mindy in the film, and wants to highlight the importance of the scientific community today. “Of course they are heard. Adam created this movie about the climate crisis, but he gave it a sense of urgency by making it about a comet hitting Earth in six months and how science has been politicized. I am grateful to play a character that is based on many of the people in the scientific community that I have met and, in particular, climate scientists who have been trying to convey the urgency of this issue while feeling they are doomed to the back page of the newspapers“says the actor.

A-list names like Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and Tomer Sisley round out the cast of the film, which will be released on Netflix on Christmas Eve.