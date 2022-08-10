I Am Groot, the review

The review of I Am Groot, a series of five shorts dedicated to the beloved character of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, in which the common theme is growth, perfectly echoing the light-hearted style of the James Gunn saga.

In the spirit of A Life of Dug and Baymax !, 5 short films of 5 minutes each arrive on Disney + in the form of a short animated series, as we will explain in the review by I Am Groot, the new Marvel product that ranks temporally between the first and second Guardians of the Galaxy movies, when Groot was back to being a newborn seedling and had to (re) grow. I Am Groot is based on the idea of ​​growth and on the discovery that one must move, literally and metaphorically, one step at a time rather than in a hurry to grow up. Creator Kirsten Lepore has been delightfully able to base a whole series of shorts on a single line “I Am Groot“of the smallest and at the same time oldest and most beloved member of the Guardians (with the voice of Vin Diesel) and on the slapstick comedy typical of historical animated series, together with the light-hearted one of James Gunn, winking at the Marvel Cinematic Universe doing some cameos of the other characters appear.

Groot’s first steps

How did Baby Groot come out of the plant, growing legs and arms? This short is ready to reveal it, with an unexpected nemesis: a bonsai plant in the spaceship. All slapstick comedy well used.

The little guy

While the Guardians are parked on some planet, Baby Groot discovers an even smaller population than him, who initially fear him but then worship him. Winking at Gulliver’s Travels … how will it end? Will Baby Groot become a hero or an enemy?

Groot’s pastime

Baby Groot has fun with what he has on Star-Lord’s ship, until he finds a metamorphic alien species that has snuck into the ship. How to deal with it? Obviously with a dance challenge, as he would have taught the “leader” of the Guardians. Perfectly in the spirit of the saga. There is one and only Groot at the bottom.

Groot takes a bath

Once again parked on some planet, Baby Groot wants to take the opportunity to take a bath. But being a shrub it is not easy … and he winks at the spa treatments through the use of mud. Which, however, has an effect on him let’s say … of regrowth.

Magnum Opus

On the carrycot, Baby Groot decides to create a family portrait for the Guardians … but the project gets slightly out of hand. Perfectly in the light-hearted style of the films of the saga, with “You Can Get It If You Really Want it” by Jimmy Cliff in the background and two cameos directly from the James Gunn films.

