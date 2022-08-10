I am Groot, the animated series on Disney + convinces with a few words

“I am Groot” is arguably the most iconic line in the de Guardians of the galaxy, saga that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who has, precisely in Groot, one of the most loved characters of all time. Anthropomorphic tree, with large eyes that seemed to want to swallow the world out of curiosity, Groot (who is voiced by the Vin Diesel of the saga of Fast and Furious) is now the focus of a short animated series, I am Groot, debuting today on Disney +.

What is I am Groot about?

The animated series with the anthropomorphic tree born on the mysterious Planet X is not a real series, because it does not follow the lines of a well-studied plot, with narrative junctions and episodes linked by the same development. Instead, these are five small short films lasting about five minutes that are not connected to each other and have the sole task of presenting the character of Groot and the characteristics that have made him iconic and unforgettable: cheerful, impulsive , funny and sometimes a little awkward. Directed by James Gunn And Kirsten Lepore, I am Groot it is a product that does not steal a lot of time from the viewer, nor does it require who knows what concentration to follow unexpected twists or revelations. On the contrary, it is a series that offers a real breath of serenity, which lightens the weight of days full of problems in the viewer by clearing the mind with that “I am Groot” which has almost become a fashion, a catchphrase that fans of the movies Marvel they repeat like a kind of mantra.

The series of short films – which according to the indications is placed chronologically between Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2 and the new chapter of franchise, expected next year – does not particularly delve into Groot’s character nor say much more about his origins or his friendship with Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper and only Guardian seen in the series). For those looking for a product with its own innate depth, this series of short films is not the most suitable. I am Groot presents “only” a gallery of comic curtains that have the ultimate purpose of entertaining the viewer, using a character who has been able to conquer the world with three words that change their tone according to the occasion and circumstance. This causes that I am Groot entertain the viewer a lot, with some scenes that are so comical that the audience will end up with tears in their eyes. For those looking for a series that chases away thoughts and with an excellent technical workmanship, I am Groot it could be the perfect product.