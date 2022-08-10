His blacklist of actors and actresses in Hollywood

The actor is being the protagonist again from the premiere of Bullet train, a film in which he leads the cast as has happened many times throughout his career. As a result of this situation, incidents such as information referring to the interpreter are being developed, and it seems that there is a black list of Brad Pitt about the actors and actresses he will never work with again.

The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood tend to take

of the people with whom you work to work with them again or not. And this is not an indication or a rumour, but rather it is something that has been confirmed within the framework of the promotional interviews for the new film that has recently hit theaters.

What is Brad Pitt’s blacklist of actors and actresses he will never work with again?

Aarton Taylor Johnson is the co-star of Bullet train and in the middle of a conversation with Variety commented the following: “he just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be surrounded by people who are there to have a good time. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again’. Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the bad list.

One of the privileged of the list of the actor is Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner for Best Actress for A possible dream announced this year that for a while she was not going to be involved in any project, and in supporting this decision, she claimed to suffer from total exhaustion that only made her want to be at home.

Brad Pitt himself has been very complimentary of his colleague and has stated: “Sandy is an old friend. She is an uncompromising person that she could ask for favors from over the years and I have done so many times and she is always there.”

If we get carried away by the filmography of Brad Pitt we can affirm that there are other interpreters with whom he enjoys working, such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts or Cate Blanchett. Citing examples of people with whom he would never work again would be wrong and for that we must wait for his words.

