Guanajuato offers specialty medicine for the population without social security – Dependencias Bulletins

Guanajuato, Guanajuato. August 10, 2022.– The Secretary of State Health or the Health System Gto. offers care of Specialty and Subspecialty services in the public hospitals that exist in the 46 municipalities.

On a typical day, up to 1,515 specialty consultations are offered to the population that does not have any type of social security, which represents 11.86% of the services that the Health System provides daily, reported the head of the Health System, Daniel Díaz Martínez.

Only during the year 2021, 381 thousand 662 specialty consultations were offered in Guanajuato; In addition, one of the objectives in this new normality is to update the Gto Health System. Regarding the surgical deferral presented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has 631 medical units, of which 567 are Outpatient Units, 20 Medical Specialty Units (19 UNEME and 1 CAIA) and 44 hospitalization units, of which 20 are community hospitals, 15 general and 9 hospitals. specialized.

Some of the specialties and subspecialties available are: Traumatology, Anesthesiology, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Medical Surgical Emergencies, Nutrition, Radiology, Dentistry and Hematology

Daniel Díaz also highlighted that as of this 2022, the State Health Secretariat develops 3 Hospitals – School with an extensive practical and academic program to promote new talents in specialty medicine.

These are the General Hospitals of Irapuato, Celaya and the Materno Infantil de León, which for the first time in their history received three first generations of residents for a period of 2 to 3 years for their training as specialists and with the probability of joining to the State Public Health Institute.

The General Hospital of Celaya was strengthened with the integration of 20 residents in General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Anesthesiology and Emergency Medicine, for a period of 3 years.

In the General Hospital of Irapuato, 6 resident doctors of Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine are trained and another 3 residents of Gynecology and Obstetrics in the Materno Infantil de León.