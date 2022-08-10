Go to therapy and spend time with friends

Shawm Mendes, joined by TMZ, made it known what his health conditions are after canceling the world tour to take care of his mental health: “He is going to therapy and spending time with friends and family”.

After canceling his world tour to take care of his mental health, Shawn Mendes he is taking back his life. About two weeks after the announcement, TMZ has made it known how is the singer And how he is spending his days away from the international stages.

The health condition of Shawn Mendes

According to TMZ, who heard it directly, Shawn Mendes is slowly returning to normal and trying to somehow take a break from the music. In fact, the star would be spending time with friends and family, going to dinner with them and trying to get distracted as much as possible. In addition to this, in order to address the mental health problems that forced him to leave his world tour, he would have decided to start a therapy path. And in the meantime, looking at the photos published on the American site, he is also spending a few days at the beach in the name of relaxation and fun. A way to recharge your batteries and soon come back stronger and more energetic than before.

Shawn Mendes’ announcement

“As you know, I had to postpone the last few weeks of shows because I was not fully prepared for the weight that returning to the stage would have on me.” THEThus began the long post on Instagram with which Shawn Mendes announced that he wanted to suspend his world tour, after having initially postponed some dates. The reason is the need to take time, “what I have never taken in first person” and thus take care of his mental health, “so I can rest and come back stronger”. A decision taken not without difficulty, especially thinking of his fans, to whom he promised that he will return soon, imagining the future ahead of him with great positivity.