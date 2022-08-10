George Clooney to chronicle ‘decades of abuse’ at Ohio State University
Clooney and Heslov’s company announced the project in February 2021. At the time, they were planning a docuseries based on the scandal involving Richard Strauss, a former Ohio State sports doctor who is accused of sexually abusing more than 300 athletes. for decades of work and with the university. The HBO project will be a documentary feature film.
“Grant and I are very proud to be working on this project with HBO,” Clooney said in a statement. “It’s a devastating story about people who abuse power and then cover up their criminal actions against students. The fact that it has not been resolved thus far is deeply disturbing.”
Said Orner, “I am honored to join this amazing creative team. This film is about the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of American higher education. It will give brave men who were abused a powerful and clear voice.”
The untitled documentary is based on an October 2020 Sports Illustrated story by Jon Wertheim detailing some of the many allegations against Strauss, including those made by former All-American fighter and UFC champion Mark Coleman and other student athletes, coaches and employees in a private company. he ran the Strauss clinic. Coleman also alleges that Representative Jim Jordan, assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State during part of Strauss’s time in college, knowingly ignored Strauss’s abuse.
“This story of power, abuse and empowerment has been hidden away for far too long,” said David Hutkin, chief operating officer of 101 Studios. “It is thanks to the courage of these men who have finally decided to speak out that we can finally hold abusers accountable. We are honored to be able to provide a platform to amplify the voices of these victims.”
Clooney and Heslov are producing the documentary with 101 Studios’ David C. Glasser, Orner and Steven J. Berger. The executive producers are Wertheim; Corey Salter, Colin Smeeton and Marc Rosen of Sports Illustrated Studios; and Hutkin, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios.