George Clooney: From Driving a $200,000 Porsche to This…

One of the iconic Hollywood actors, George Clooney, is a fan of cars. One of his favorites is the ostentatious Porsche, but not long ago he changed it for something more humble.

August 10, 2022 11:33 a.m.

At the time of having to collect the most important Hollywood actors of recent years, George Clooney You can not miss. the protagonist of Up in the Air (2009) and The descendants (2011) won two Oscars and is one of the highest paid artists every time he is chosen to be in a movie.

Such success allowed him to develop another passion that few know: his fanaticism for classic cars. The Kentucky Born owns several very luxurious cars ranging from a 1959 Corvette to a Tango, one of the first single-seater vehicles for the street. Also highlighted is his Porsche 911 GT3RS.

This impressive model of the German brand only had 913 units and one went to Clooney, who chose convertible version. He bought it in 1993 and wore it all over Los Angeles. This tremendous car manages to generate a power of 510 hp and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Its price exceeds 225 thousand dollars. But the actor did not stay with this forever.

In 2008, George decided to start worrying about the environment and purchased one of the first models of Tesla. Its about ‘Signature 100’ Roadstera fully electric sports car. He was one of the first 5 who purchased the vehicle from Elon Musk’s company and was not very comfortable. She ended up stating that she did not enjoy driving it on the road.

It is clear that George Clooney is not only one of the old movie stars, but also one of the car collectors. He tried to give a Tesla a chance, but it clearly did not meet his expectations and he continues to lean towards gas-powered cars Are you on the actor’s side or do you think he should have given the electricians another chance?