Garbage day: the radical way in which Dwayne Johnson breaks his diet once a week

A few days ago, the actor, also known as La Roca, surprised his followers when he published a story on his Instagram account about how he broke his diet with a very strange caloric meal for someone who takes such good care of himself. A little sin in the actor’s routine.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 09, 2022 1:32 p.m.

No one would think that a man who cares so much about his physique and his diet as Dwayne Johnsonwould be able to eat a caloric bomb in a fast food place, but that was exactly what the actor did, surprising his fans with the revelation.

La Roca’s hamburgers break any diet.

in what Dwayne Johnson called the “garbage day”, because from time to time he gives himself the pleasure of getting out of his dietary routine with extra-processed foods, the Hollywood star reported that he ate a succulent hamburger with fries and soda in a local of a popular fast food chain.

In the image, the actor showed two hamburgers with two slices of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheese, as well as two large portions of fries and a few bottles of tequila. Many users could not believe what they saw in the actor’s account, since he is known for the nutritional care that he practices.

‘It’s Sunday night; at approximately 11 p.m. It’s ‘Garbage Day’ Sunday. Got off to a solid start with good fries as we know fries can ruin the whole experience,” he wrote. Dwayne Johnson in your post.

The Rock usually enjoys breaking his diet and always does it with a loved one, like his daughters.

Of course, the drinks that accompanied the hamburgers of Dwayne Johnson They were from the tequila brand that is owned by the actor, and of which he himself is the image to promote it on his social networks and in the company’s advertising.